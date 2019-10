Meet Jasper, he’s a 3-month-old, part Maine coon cat. You can find him at the Wilbarger Humane Society.

His brothers are at the shelter and they can be adopted together or separately.

He’s a good traveler, social, and very sweet.

The adoption fee is $60. That covers their shots, leukemia tested,

Fill out the application here.

You can call 940-552-5373 or click here for more adoption information.