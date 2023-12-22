WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — About as chill as they come, Taco is a little lap dog seeking his forever home.

Meet Taco: A one-year-old boy, possibly a chihuahua and pug mix, from the Humane Society of Wichita County, this little guy is looking for a good lap for endless snuggles and belly rubs.

While he’s still quite young, he’s mild-mannered and acts much older than his age, according to pet technician Elizabeth Heineken. His future owners can expect the perfect little snuggle bug, Heineken said.

A little anxious around new friends, Taco quickly warms up to dog and people pals alike. He eagerly follows in their footsteps, as long as he can curl up for cuddles afterward.

To learn more about Taco, visit his 24PetConnect profile. Or, to learn about any of the other adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Wichita County, visit their website.