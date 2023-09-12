VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether you’re a dog or a cat person, Wyatt from the Wilbarger Humane Society is the best of both worlds.

Wyatt is an approximately five-month-old tabby cat who is excited to meet you.

While he loves to snuggle and is a skilled biscuit-maker, don’t let his calm nature fool you. Wyatt loves to explore, and he’s even leash and harness trained, ready for his next adventure.

He is also very affectionate and gets along well with kids and other animals alike.

Wyatt is currently on a dry kitten food diet, but he will need to switch to adult food once he gets a little older.

To adopt sweet Wyatt, call the Wilbarger Humane Society at (940) 552-5373 or visit their Facebook to fill out an online application.