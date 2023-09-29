WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Are you searching for a furry friend? Well, the Wichita County Humane Society has the perfect Buddy for you.

This seven-year-old girl named Buddy is the ideal companion dog. Extremely mild-mannered, Buddy loves to explore the great outdoors or chill inside in a comfortable lap.

While pet technician Elizabeth Heineken is unsure of Buddy’s breed, Heineken said she could be mixed with some German Shepard based on her coloring — but definitely not her size.

Buddy gets along well with other animals, especially other dogs, and she has no dietary restrictions.

Seeking a buddy of her own, Buddy cannot wait to meet you!

For more information on how to adopt Buddy or any of the adoptable pets at the Humane Society, call them at (940) 855-4941 or visit in person at 4360 Old Iowa Park Road.