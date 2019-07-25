Men’s Wearhouse 12th Annual Suit Drive

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Do you have some suits, shirts and ties around the house, you don’t need anymore?

Well, now is your opportunity to get rid of them and help a good cause in the process.

Men’s Wearhouse is holding their 12th Annual Suit Drive.

Gently-used professional clothing, including men’s and women’s suits, ties, jackets, shirts, pants, belts and shoes collected at Men’s Wearhouse stores through July 31, will be distributed to more than 150 local non-profit organizations across the country that help disadvantaged individuals regain employment through job readiness programs and workforce assistance.

You can drop off your donations during regular business hours at the Men’s Wearhouse at 3201 Lawrence Road.

As a thank you, donors will receive 50 percent off their next purchase of regular priced retail items.

