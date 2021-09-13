Mental health resources to keep in mind during Suicide Prevention Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and one Senator from Texas is hoping legislation he’s written will make an impact on those who struggle with their mental health.

Senator John Cornyn hopes his new bill will help ensure there is a friendly voice on the other end of the line when someone calls for help.

Sen. Cornyn’s new bill would triple the amount of funding currently going to mental health services in the state of Texas.

Hospice of Wichita Falls will be hosting a survivors of suicide loss support group to help those who have lost someone they love to suicide.

The group meets Thursday, September 16 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Circle at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

The group is free to attend and allows a safe place for those to meet others and share your feelings and experiences.

Red River Hospital is also raising awareness to draw attention to the worldwide epidemic of death by suicide.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. for all ages (CDC)

Every day, approximately 130 Americans die by suicide (CDC)

Every 11 minutes in the U.S., someone dies by suicide (CDC)

Depression affects 20-25% of Americans age 18 and up in any given year (CDC)

Suicide takes the lives of over 48,500 Americans annually (CDC)

Red River Hospital has listed some important resources for lose who are currently with depression and thoughts of suicide, or who may one day struggle: