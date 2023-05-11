WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s summer football camps are back for 2023.

Carney Porter: Well, today, Mary Helen Maskill is joining us to tell us about a couple of football camps that are happening at MSU here in the next few weeks. Thank you so much for joining us.

Mary Helen Maskill: You’re welcome. And I’m here only because all the coaches are out recruiting.

Carney Porter: They’re doing their side of the business.

Mary Helen Maskill: Well they sent the real coach this time.

Carney Porter: Exactly, they know who’s running it.

Mary Helen Maskill: I’m the one behind the scenes that runs everything. So these are two really great camps. Coach has been here running these camps for 22 years, so he’s got it down to a science.

There’s a camp for 9th to 12th graders, they’re league camps, two different dates. They’re the May 21st and 15th. And what it is, is you register online, you get a break in price. It’s $40 online, $50 day of. It’s just so they know to have enough coaches there.

You get excellent instructional coaching for the- these are league camps for their older kids. They also give you a little bit of education for the parents about recruiting and what the rules are now and stuff because there’s a lot of those, and it’s great developmental skills. They evaluate them and tell them a lot of stuff.

But then the kids camp, which is June 6th through the 8th, the kids get developmental skills and then they evaluate them too, and they get to play as teams, and that one’s $100 and easy to do online.

Carney Porter: Something almost for all of the age ranges, which is nice for sure. Yeah, so they can look forward to that and enjoy it. And just kind of, like you said, team building and team running, learning that team spirit too, which is always great.

Mary Helen Maskill: And you know, this is the great state of Texas where football reigns, and this helps them to grow and make sure they’re going in the right direction and not thinking, you know, football’s different from when coach started 52 years ago.

Carney Porter: So it’s evolving.

Mary Helen Maskill: It is evolving and he’s kept on top of it. And all of his coaches are. He has excellent coaches now, and so they are really going to make the kids have fun learning stuff.

Carney Porter: Well, make sure you go and head on out there. If you’d like more information. We’ll have that over on our website. Thank you so much for joining us. Appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere. And we’ll be right back.