Miss Fannie’s Feline & Canine Friends: Meet Creole!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Creole is a 5-month-old, playful black short-haired cat who is looking to find a forever home!

Miss Fannie’s Friends is an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit adoption service and rescue who also have an ongoing T/N/R program for our community cat colonies in Wichita Falls since 2008.

Volunteers are always needed to help with the feeding routes, trapping, and fundraising.

Please email missfanniesfriends@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering.

Adoptable cats and kittens are listed online.