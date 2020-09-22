Miss Fannies Friends: Meet Baby Tux

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Baby Tux is an 11-week-old kitten who’s full of life, loves to play, and is looking for his forever home.

Baby Tux is located at Miss Fannies Friends and will be at the PetSmart adoption event held every Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re interested in adopting Baby Tux or any other feline friend you can fill out a form online at Miss Fannies Friends website.

Miss Fannies Friends is also in need of volunteers to assist with the animals, if you’d like to volunteer there is an application located on the website.

