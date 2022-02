WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Emerson is a sweet natured domestic shorthair who is looking for a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Emerson, email Miss Fannies Friends at missfanniesfriends@gmail.com or send them a Facebook message.

For more information on adoptions or how you can foster, visit missfanniesfriends.com or head over to their Facebook page.