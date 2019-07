WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meet Poppy! She is 3-months-old and one of many kittens available.

Right now she is in the care of Miss Fannie’s Friends.

If you are interested in adopting a wonderful cat or dog today you can email: missfanniesfriends@gmail.com, look them up on facebook (Miss Fannies Friends) or even call: (940) 696-8064.