WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you need plans for this weekend, the Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo has got you covered.

Their event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on both June 3 and 4 at 2504 Arena Road.

with tickets priced at $8 if bought in advance and $10 at the gate. If you are interested in purchasing tickets in advance, you can do so at Cavender’s.

Kids aging six years and under will get in free.