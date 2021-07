WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 MSU Football Golf Tournament is set for Friday, July 30 at The Champions Course at Weeks Park.

Registration is set for $100 per player or $400 per team.

Payment may be made by either cash or check. No credit cards will be accepted. Make checks payable to MSU Football Golf Tournament.

Tournament day registration commences at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

For more information, call (940) 397-4940.