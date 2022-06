BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Crab Cakes and Murder is the next theatre production Bowie Alliance For Education and Arts will be putting on.

The show includes dinner and will take place at 7 p.m. on June 3 along with 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 4 at the Freedom Life Church, located 204 Theater Road in Bowie.

Tickets are prices at $30.75 and can be purchased at their website.