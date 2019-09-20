Mystery Art Festival

The Mystery Art Fest runs October 4 through October 25.

Mystery Art is an annual exhibit and auction of artwork by local and regional artists

The artwork is donated by the artist and their name is hidden and becomes a mystery.

On the first day of the exhibit, the artwork is judged and awards are given

The artwork is then displayed in the NorthLight Gallery for 3 weeks. At the end of the exhibit, the artwork is auctioned at Mystery Art Fest Auction Night.

This is the first year of the First Taste Gallery Dinner, which allows guests to have a three-course meal in the gallery while getting a sneak preview of the exhibit.



DATE: October 25

PLACE: The Kemp, 1300 Lamar Street

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

COST: $65/seat