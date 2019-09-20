Mystery Art Festival

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

The Mystery Art Fest runs October 4 through October 25.
Mystery Art is an annual exhibit and auction of artwork by local and regional artists

The artwork is donated by the artist and their name is hidden and becomes a mystery.

On the first day of the exhibit, the artwork is judged and awards are given

The artwork is then displayed in the NorthLight Gallery for 3 weeks. At the end of the exhibit, the artwork is auctioned at Mystery Art Fest Auction Night.

This is the first year of the First Taste Gallery Dinner, which allows guests to have a three-course meal in the gallery while getting a sneak preview of the exhibit.


DATE: October 25
PLACE: The Kemp, 1300 Lamar Street
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
COST: $65/seat

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery"

Probation violation of Stephanie Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Probation violation of Stephanie Perry"

Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case"

Allsup's Burritos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allsup's Burritos"

Law Enforcement Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Facility"

United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion"

4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion"

Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD"

Vernon Police donates bike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon Police donates bike"

Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos"

Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace"

Intoxication manslaughter plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Intoxication manslaughter plea"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News