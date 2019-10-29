National Cat Day: Miss Fannie’s Friends

Breaking News
All of Miss Fannie’s cats and kittens are rescues. It is crucial that we find safe, permanent homes for the animals in our care.

All are vaccinated with the FVRP-C vaccine, they are tested for FIV & FELV, administered dewormer, have their rabies shot, are microchipped and are spayed or neutered. They are also treated for ear mites or fleas as needed.

The adoption fee pays for these costs. We do not profit from our adoptions, except with the knowledge they are safe and in good, loving homes.

We require all adopters to keep their adopted cat or kitten indoors always for their lifetime, and never surrender them to the city, give them away or abandon them.

We will always take our adopted cats or kittens back rather than see them surrendered or in an unsafe or bad situation.

Fill out an application, by clicking here.

Learn more by clicking here.

