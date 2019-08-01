Breaking News
National Health Centers Week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community Health Care Center and Pediatrics Associates are hosting events for National Health Centers Week.

On Tuesday, August 6, free lunch for the community will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Community Health Care Center.

Pediatric Associates, a service of Community Healthcare Center, will be offering a free Sports Physical Clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7. This special clinic is open to children participating in youth sports leagues, and to students in Junior High, Middle School and High School students needing a sports physical completed for the next school year. This event is open to all school districts and private schools in the area, including youth sports leagues.

A community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Community Helth Care Center.

All events are free to learn more visit Community Health Care Center’s website.

