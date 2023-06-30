WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church is offering to install air conditioners for free for houses that don’t have it with elderly residents or families with young children.

If you want to help purchase an A/C unit to be installed or get involved, you can reach out to New Jerusalem reverend Angus Thompson at (940) 767-2067.

Charisma Thrash: Well, Johnnie and Charles are joining us today from New Jerusalem Baptist Church to talk about their initiative to give those in need air conditioners in this hot, hot, hot summer that we’re enduring. Gentlemen, please tell us more about the effort from New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Johnnie Williams: Okay. Well, we started back in 2005, just like we were talking earlier, where we had a elderly lady pass due to not having an air conditioner in her home. And Deacon Morgan, my my spiritual father, wanted to try to do something to fix that. So what he did was he brought it to our pastor, and he talked to our pastor about it. And then the pastor brought it before the Brotherhood. So we started purchasing our air conditioners and installing those air conditioners.

Charisma Thrash: That is wonderful that the inspiration came from our more mature people in our community and who really need it the most. Tell us about, too, how anyone can get involved. I mean, is there only a number of air conditioners that you all have? I mean, what is, I guess, the numbers that can be offered?

Charles Morgan: Well, we- we offer them until summer’s over. When when we run out, we go buy some more. Yes ma’am. Like again, like I said, they go through the Adult Protective Service, and usually we only have between- may do 30 a year sometimes. And in the peak season, we may do up to 50. But like I said, the community has been helping us because you in the news, we get donations from the community. So it is not just New Jerusalem, it’s the whole community reaching out, trying to help people.

Charisma Thrash: Are you all looking for any more donations or would you all like anyone to reach out to you? If they have air conditioners, they can donate to the church?

Charles Morgan: Yes, ma’am. We’ve had that, too. We’ve had from Salvation Army gave us some air conditioners one year. I mean, there’s over over the almost 20 years just come from different people. People send us checks to the church and we- we we’re not soliciting. But if if anybody want to help, they welcome. We’re the men dig- Well, I’m getting older, and we’ve been reaching out to to- the the Air Force to help us to install them.

Charisma Thrash: And that is so important to getting not only the Air Force involvement, the community involvement. And if you all are interested, not only by possibly needing air conditioning for your home or would like to give, head over to our website texomashomepage.com for that information. Keep it there, and we’ll be back.