Night To Shine 2020

NIGHT TO SHINE SPONSORED BY THE TIM TEBOW FOUNDATION HOSTED AT ONELIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH

DATE: FRIDAY, FEB 7TH, 6-9PM

PLACE: ONELIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 807 AUSTIN

TIME: 6-9PM

COST: FREE EVENT WITH A REQUIRED TICKET. REGISTER AT WWW.ONELIFECC.ORG/NIGHT-TO-SHINE

ON FEBRUARY 7, 2020, ONELIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH WILL HOST NIGHT TO SHINE, SPONSORED BY THE TIM TEBOW FOUNDATION. NIGHT TO SHINE IS AN UNFORGETTABLE PROM NIGHT EXPERIENCE, CENTERED ON GOD’S LOVE, FOR PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS. ON THIS 6TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR, THE EVENT IS EXPECTED TO SERVE MORE THAN 100,000 PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS THROUGH 200,000 VOLUNTEERS AND 700 HOST CHURCHES IN ALL 50 STATES AND 24 COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD.

EVERY GUEST OF NIGHT TO SHINE ENTERS THIS COMPLIMENTARY EVENT ON A RED CARPET COMPLETE WITH A WARM WELCOME FROM A FRIENDLY CROWD AND PAPARAZZI. ONCE INSIDE, GUESTS RECEIVE THE ROYAL TREATMENT, INCLUDING LIMOUSINE RIDES, PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY, HAIR AND MAKEUP STATIONS, CORSAGES AND BOUTONNIERES, SHOE SHINES, A CATERED DINNER, KARAOKE ROOM, A RESPITE ROOM FOR PARENTS AND CARETAKERS, AND, OF COURSE, A DANCE FLOOR… ALL LEADING UP TO THE MOMENT WHEN EACH GUEST IS CROWNED A KING OR QUEEN OF THE PROM.

AS YOU CAN IMAGINE, WE WANT OUR NIGHT TO SHINE TO BE THE BEST PROM IN THE WORLD, SO WE ARE IN NEED OF HONORED GUESTS, VOLUNTEERS, FORMAL WEAR DONATIONS & MONETARY DONATIONS. WE CERTAINLY APPRECIATE ANY DONATIONS YOU CAN OFFER, AS THEY WILL GO DIRECTLY TOWARDS MAKING THIS NIGHT TRULY MEMORABLE FOR THE AMAZING COMMUNITY OF PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS IN WICHITA FALLS.