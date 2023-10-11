WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All are welcome to get their Halloween Haunt on a couple of weeks early this upcoming Friday the 13th.

The 17th annual Not-So-Scary Halloween hosted by River Bend Nature Center promises family-fun options for celebrating spooky season in a lighthearted setting, and it’s happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Suit up in your most ghastly gear for multiple chances of winning various costume contests, participate in crafts and games, including a giant candy walk, and dance the night away with DJ Marcus “Maniac” McGee.

It’s going to be a sweet night of dancing and deliciousness, with over 7,000 pieces of candy to hand out, said executive director Jennica Lambert.

“We’ve been doing this for 17 years, so we know what we’re doing, and we’re pumped,” Lambert said. “We’ve got games, we’ve got crafts, we have a Flashlight Fun Trail. So get ready, it’s happening. It’s going to be good.”

Members can attend the event for free, children in costumes can attend for $3 and general admission is $6.

For more information, visit the website.