Not-So-Scary Halloween at the RBNC

Come join us for our 15th Annual Not-So-Scary Halloween this year on Friday, October 11th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be a costume contest starting at 7:30 p.m., face painting, music, tasty food, cool games, fun crafts, a cakewalk, pumpkin decorating, candy, a Flashlight Fun Trail through the United Children’s Garden, and Wild Bird Rescue’s feathered ambassadors of the sky will make a special appearance!

DJ Marcus “Maniac” McGee will be DJing throughout the night.

The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory will also be open for you to enjoy.

So dress up in your favorite costume and come on out to Not-So-Scary on October 11 at River Bend Nature Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and join in on all the fun!

River Bend is located at 2200 3rd St. near the main entrance to Lucy Park.

