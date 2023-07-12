WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Off-Road Syndicate is hosting a supply drive for local children in need of clothes and school supplies.

The supply drive benefits the Wichita Falls Children’s Home and Teen Emergency Shelter.

There will be two drop-off events for donations:

July 13th from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

July 29th from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

On these two days, supplies can be dropped off at the old Bed, Bath & Beyond parking lot at 3201 Lawrence Road.

Off-Road Syndicate will also accept pick-up donations through July 31. Call them at (940) 613-6722 or send an email to admin@offroadsyndicatedesigns.com.

Find more information about what type of supplies are being asked for here.