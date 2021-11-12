Oh! Christmas Tree fundraiser for local rental assistance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Come by Interfaith Outreach Services between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, located at 1101 11th Street.

If those times don’t work, call (940) 322-3165 and set up an appointment to view their beautiful items. 

Then join Interfaith Outreach Services on Facebook Live at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18th for the final bidding.

All proceeds from this event will be used for rent assistance for individuals and families living in Wichita and Archer Counties.

