OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July little early, you can head on over to Olney this evening!

Olney is having their Second Annual Olney in America event from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight at the Olney Country Club!

There will be over ten different food trucks available, merchandise vendors, inflatables for the kiddos, and concert!

Access to the event is completely free so make sure to head on out to Olney for a fun time!