WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s still time to register for the 28th annual Carolyn Stouard Memorial Golf Tournament happening this Friday, September 8, 2023.

Whether you’re an experienced golfer or just starting out, Brenda Terry from Beacon Lighthouse said all are welcome to sign up for the annual golf tournament at Weeks Park Champions Course, starting at 1 p.m.

According to Terry, 31 teams have signed up so far, and there’s space for just five more teams.

Players can sign up by calling Beacon Lighthouse at (940) 767-0837. It is $100 per player and $95 to sponsor a hole.

All of the funds raised through this event will directly assist Beacon Lighthouse in hiring more visually impaired individuals and paying for activities and new equipment.

Terry said that while several players return every year, they look forward to welcoming new players, regardless of skill level.

To learn more about how Beacon Lighthouse serves the Texoma community, visit their website.