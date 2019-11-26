Help us collect bikes for kids this holiday season.

Join Herb Easley, your Red River Best Chevy Dealers, Wichita Falls Fire Department and marketing students at Midwestern State University to help us collect bikes for kids.

For anyone interested in donating any toys, clothes or bikes to Operation Santa Claus you can donate to any one of the 8 Wichita Falls Fire Stations.

We also have some local businesses in the Wichita Falls area that volunteered to have toy and clothes drop boxes set up at their establishments. The locations of the drop boxes are:

Simple Greek, 3701 Fairway Blvd #108

Brookdale at sikes lake, 2649 Plaza pkwy

Stone Creek Ranch apartments, 5021 Taft Blvd

Anytime Fitness, 5120 Greenbriar Rd

Access Dental, 3901 Kemp Blvd

Gigi Closet, 620 Scott Ave

Wichita Falls Country Club, 1701 Hamilton Blvd

So if you want to help families in need, your donations would be appreciated.

You can drop off at Herb Easley, 1125 Central Freeway. Drop off new or gently used bicycles Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thank you and God bless.