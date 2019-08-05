Orientations scheduled for ESL and HSE through Region 9

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether you are looking to improve your English skills or pass the high school equivalency test Region 9 is there to help.

They are offering four orientations.

The HSE orientation will be at Region 9 (301 Loop 11) on August 26 and 27. There will be two orientation times, 9:00 a.m. – noon and 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Students must call before and schedule an intake interview.

The English as a second language (ESL) orientation will be held at the Galaxy Center on Old Jacksboro Hwy on September 9 and 10. The two orientation times are 9:00 a.m. – noon and 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Students do not have to call ahead for the ESL orientation.

For more information click here or call (940) 322-6928, and ask for the Adult Education and Literacy Department.