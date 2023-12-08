WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly after making his debut TV appearance, Oscar from the Humane Society of Wichita County was adopted.

Oscar, a two-year-old terrier mix, found his forever home less than two hours after appearing on KFDX 3 News at Noon on Friday, December 8, according to the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

Oscar and pet technician Elizabeth Heineken visited the KFDX studio for a noon interview, and right before 2 p.m., a post on their Facebook page revealed the good news.

“Happy adoption day, Oscar!” The post read. “You were so great at your news interview today, someone just had to get you.”

After coming to the Humane Society from a potential hoarder situation, Oscar now has the opportunity for a second chance in a new, loving home.

While he can be a bit skittish around people, Heineken said, he quickly becomes attached at the hip to his favorite pals.

“He’s the definition of a cuddle bug,” pet technician Elizabeth Heineken said. “That’s pretty much all he wants to do all day long, just sit in your lap and be babied.”

Now, Oscar can enjoy endless snuggles with his newfound family.

To learn how you can adopt any of the pets at the Humane Society of Wichita County, visit their website or call (940) 855-4941.