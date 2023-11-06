WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Serving the heroes who have served their country, Our Blood Institute is giving back this Veterans Day.

In honor of Veterans Day on November 11, 2023, OBI is hosting a blood drive to benefit our nation’s veterans this Friday.

“Veterans give so much to their nation, to their country and the people that they love,” Jessica Hobert, OBI volunteer, said. “We decided that this would be a great way to honor their sacrifice in giving up some time and some blood.”

As a majority of vets are older individuals, this blood directly aids those who need blood products the most.

In fact, Hobert said, most people are separated by just three degrees from someone in need of blood donations at all times. The OBI volunteer has a special connection of her own that encourages her to advocate for blood drives.

“My grandpa, who is a veteran, had a quadruple bypass,” Hobert said. “Every surgery after that, he needed blood products, so my mom, dad, sisters, brothers, kids as they became old enough, we all give blood in honor of him.”

While O Negative and O Positive are the most needed blood types right now, Hobert said all donations are greatly welcome and appreciated.

Plus, donors can look forward to a Holy Smokers’ original pulled pork sandwich, pulled fresh off the grill, and a festive Grinch-themed donor T-shirt.

To give back to our veterans, stop by Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 4605 Cypress Ave. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Learn more about Our Blood Institute’s service to Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas by visiting their website.