WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Catholics daughters of the Americas, queen of peace court #2710 are hosting their annual garage and bake sale.

Place: Our Lady Queen of Peace, great hall-family center, 4040 york, between Lansing & Colquitt

Time: Friday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free