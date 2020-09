WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Lady Queen of Peace church in Wichita Falls is holding a garage sale to help clear some room and assist the community in the process.

The garage sale will be on Friday October 2 from 4:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday October 3 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Great Hall on York Street.