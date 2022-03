WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With animal shelters experiencing overcrowding as well as owner surrenders it is important to spay and neuter your pets to avoid and innocent animal from experiencing the same circumstances.

Jan Herzog from P.E.T.S spoke with Carney Porter about the overcrowding at Underdog Express and urges owners to spay and neuter their animals.

If you would like to take advantage of the low prices P.E.T.S has for these procedures priced at, you can call them at (940) 723-7387