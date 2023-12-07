WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether you’re seeking a snuggle buddy or a playful pooch, any of the dogs from this litter of puppies is sure to fit the bill of your newest family member.

Ten-week-old Maria, Canela and their pack of siblings from Easy Street Animal Shelter in Saint Jo are seeking their forever families.

While the puppies are playful as can be and enjoy a good rough-and-tumble, their sweet selves can’t help but melt like an ice cream cone in the nearest pair of arms.

Maria, a copper-colored female, is the outgoing sibling of the bunch, an Easy Street technician said. Her sister, Canela, a fawn-colored pup, is a bit more on the relaxed side, enjoying a good belly rub and cuddle.

While neither gal enjoyed their baths prior to their on-air appearances, they did quite well in the lengthy car ride, the technician said.

All six of the puppies in the litter have had their first round of vaccinations, and they’ll be ready for adoption after receiving their second round of shots next week and their eventual spaying and neutering.

Canela and Maria are two of four girls, and they have two male siblings as well, according to the technician. All six puppies have been at Easy Street for about two weeks as of the publication of this story.

Their breeds are unknown, but they’re thought to be chihuahua or terrier mixes.

To learn more about Canela, Maria or any of their angelic siblings, visit Easy Street’s website or call them at (940) 613-6865.

Plus, view more four-legged friends up for adoption on the shelter’s PetFinder profile.