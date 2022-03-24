WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To kick off Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, Wichita Falls and surrounding counties will read names representing children that have been abused last year in the eight counties Patsy’s House Serves.

Denise Roberts spoke with Carney Porter about the Second Annual Save Jane Event that is happening next month.

The event will start at 1 p.m. on April 1 at Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center located at 1141 10th Street.

If you would like to volunteer at the event you can call Patsy’s House at (940) 322-8890 or email kgober@patsyshouse.org.