WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Patsy’s House is holding their 3rd Annual Save Jane, an event where they will read out loud a name (John or Jane Doe) and age of every child who was reported as abused in the past year.

There were 3,022 cases in Wichita, Archer, Clay, Montague, Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger, Knox, Cottle and Baylor Counties.

Denise Roberts with Patsy’s House was in our studio to talk about the event coming up on Friday, March 31.

3rd annual Save Jane event details

Carney Porter: Well, Denise Roberts is joining us now to tell us all about the upcoming Save Jane event with Patsy’s House. It’s coming up this weekend.

Denise Roberts: Yes, it is. Already, April is almost here. So April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. So we are kicking off this year as we have the last few years, like you mentioned, with our Save Jane event, which is an event really meant to bring awareness and focus on the children that have been affected by abuse in Wichita and the nine surrounding counties that we serve.

So from, starting at 1:00 on Friday afternoon, we are going to read continuously over 3000 names of children that are affected by abuse and invest- the cases that were investigated of abuse in this past year. So that will be Friday as we kick off the month of April.

Carney Porter: That is, it’s crazy to think it’s already that time again. It is. What does it mean to have something like this? Obviously, it’s one of the heavier topics of conversation, of conversation to have. What does it mean to bring this to light, though, without- throughout the community?

Denise Roberts: Yeah. So any opportunity that our organization has, or the many other organizations that serve children that are affected by abuse, and any time that we can bring awareness and education about abuse and things that are happening within our community, we think that’s such a powerful, and for us to be able to I mean, obviously, you know, we’re a nonprofit, so we’re always raising money. We have T-shirts, pinwheels, all the things that we’re doing. But we really wanted this focus to really be on just those children that are affected by abuse. Every one of those names that are read – the over 3000 names – and every pinwheel that’s placed in our yard for the month of April represents an actual child that has been affected by abuse.

Carney Porter: Right. I mean, like we said, super important topic to discuss. It’s going to be a great thing to bring to light to help hopefully prevent any wrongdoing to a child as much as possible.

And we’re fundraising, like you said. And we’re also, you have brought us some merchandise, some nice t-shirts and sweatshirts. You also have hats. You said you didn’t have them here, but you have hats. If you’re interested in those.

Denise Roberts: We have hats, we have some foam trucker hats that are coming, will be in hand hopefully by the end of the week. And then we have t-shirts that are our Patsy’s House t-shirts, our Save Jane shirts, and then we actually added sweatshirts this year as well. So we’re excited.

So t-shirts for $20, whether it’s the Patsy’s House or the Save Jane, and then our sweatshirts are $30, the hats are $25, and you can come by the office, you can call, you can go to our website, Patsy’sHouse.org, or you can also come and pull a pinwheel. $20 pulls a pinwheel out of the ground, and every dollar stays within the communities that we serve.

Carney Porter: Nice. And we’re going to let you know real fast, that event is happening this Friday, March 31st. It starts at 1:00 and it’s at 1411 10th Street in front of the steps of Patsy’s House. Thank you so much for joining us today. We appreciate it. Thank you. We’ll be right back.