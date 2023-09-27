WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to take a swing at things with the first inaugural pickleball tournament coming up.

Patti Means Ministry, a new local ministry that supports hospice patients, is hosting its first pickleball fundraising tournament on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9 a.m., and the day will be complete with food trucks, bounce houses, live streaming of the OU-Texas game and more.

Everyone, from newbie players to pickleball pros, is welcome to compete for first in various brackets. All proceeds will benefit Patti Means Ministry’s services to the community.

According to President Emie Dunn, pickleball fanatics can participate in the all-day-long tournament at The Pickleball Hanger on Henry S. Grace Freeway for $40 per person for the chance to win great prizes and trophies.

To learn more about how Patti Means Ministry positively impacts Clay, Archer and Wichita Counties, visit the website.