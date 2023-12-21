SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — After making social media headlines running around the streets of Montague County, sweet Penny is finally ready to find her forever home.

Penny is a young gal, possibly a Vizsla mix, who came to Easy Street a few weeks ago after exploring the sights of Saint Jo as a stray. Already spayed, pet technician Cindy said she believes Penny may have already had a previous home.

“We don’t really know her story,” Cindy said. “We sometimes assume that people might’ve been in a position where they couldn’t keep her and might’ve decided to see if she could find a different home.”

Whatever the case may be, Penny is a gentle girl who enjoys belly rubs and bones alike.

Plus, she’s also already housetrained and vetted, making her completely ready to go.

“She’s a jewel,” Cindy from Easy Street said. “She rode in the car like just a champ.”

You can bring Penny home for a $100 adoption fee and give her the Christmas she deserves. Or, check out any of the other 21 dogs available for adoption at Easy Street. With only 16 kennels available, Cindy said, all loving adoptions are greatly appreciated.