ElectriCritters, River Bend Nature Center’s annual lighted Christmas display will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm November 16th (closed November 17th) through December 22nd.

With the flip of a switch, more than 60,000 lights on more than 185 lighted displays will glitter and sparkle, bringing the sights and sounds of the season to adults and children. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Butterfly Queen will make an appearance each night. After exploring the lighted grounds come on into the Candy Cane Café and enjoy hot chocolate and apple cider, feast on hot cookies and popcorn, and shop for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers. River Bend is stroller and wheelchair accessible.