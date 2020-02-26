Presbyterian Manor celebrates 40 years as a non-profit, continuing senior care facility on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30pm at Presbyterian Manor, 4600 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX.

With the anniversary theme of Illuminating lives for 40 years, the program will focus on light. A candle light service will take place during the reception and everyone is invited to participate.

Presbyterian Manor is committed to providing excellence, dignity and quality of care in housing and health care services for the senior adults and family members we serve by enriching their lives through spiritual, physical, social and recreational programs.

The event is open to the community. Open House and refreshments will follow.