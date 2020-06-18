Breaking News
17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 137
Live Now:
Top trending stories featured on Newsfeed Now
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Champion Consumer 101 Earth Odyssey Earth Odyssey 2 Roots Vets Saving Pets

Presbyterian Manor invites community to send cards to vets

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Presbyterian Manor is inviting community members to go online and write a thank you card to a local veteran for free.

The Presbyterian Manor in Wichita Falls is inviting community members to go to their website online and chose a card to send to an older adult veteran for free. The card has room for a brief personal note to thank them for their service to our country, the cards will be printed and delivered on July 2, 2020, to a senior adult resident who served in the armed forces. The Presbyterian Manor has set a goal of 300 cards so that each veteran would receive three to four cards.

From June 12 to June 30 you can visit Presmanor.org to choose and design a card you like and add a personal note about how your freedom makes you feel. The Presbyterian Manor started this event because they feel that no one should forget what a veteran has gone through for us and to make them feel appreciated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News