WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — July 4th is soon approaching, and what better way to say to show your appreciation than by taking part in Operation “Thank a Veteran.”

Our local Presbyterian Manor has launched its annual Operation “Thank a Veteran” campaign.

All you have to do is head to presmanor.org and scroll down to where you see the tab for Operation “Thank a Veteran.”

Then, click on the card of your choice, type a short, personal message of thanks and click on ‘Send My Card.’ Your card will then be printed out and delivered for July 4th to a veteran resident at one of Presbyterian Manor’s campuses.

The goal is 300 cards, so they can shower each resident veteran with several cards each and let them know how much people appreciate and remember their service to our country.

You can send cards up until Friday, June 30, so there’s plenty of time to hit that goal.