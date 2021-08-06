Project Back to School Roundup ready to supply students with school supplies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School is just around the corner and Project Back to School is ready to supply students with school supplies for the upcoming year.

The roundup is Saturday, August 7, at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at noon.

Students in the WFISD and City View ISD enrolled in head start through 12th grade can get school supplies and services they need to start the school year.

Each family is limited to two members to pick up school supplies. And, free school supply kits and backpacks will be available for students who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.