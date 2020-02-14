1  of  3
PTA plans prayer walk, Gospel Festival at Booker T. Washington Elementary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As part of Black History Month, the PTA at Booker T. Washington Elementary is hosting Gospel Fest on Saturday.

Festivities will begin Saturday morning with a prayer walk that will start at the elementary school on Harding Street.

The 9th annual Gospel Fest will be in the school’s auditorium at 5 p.m. Mrs. Rosie Flangian will be the mistress of ceremonies.

Admission is five dollars and all fo the process will go back to the PTA, which provides food boxes, supplies and other items for the students throughout the year.

