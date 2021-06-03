Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds Gathering

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — The Medicine Mounds, four dolomite mounds southeast of Quanah, are culturally significant to many Comanche, and to the descendants of Quanah Parker.

The Quanah Parker Society is hosting a 4-day event that allows public access to these landmarks, celebrates Comanche culture, and highlights the history of the area.

Activities will take place both at the Mounds and in Quanah, including:

Larry Gatlin In Concert with The Red Dirt Rangers and Darby Sparkman Quanah High School Auditorium – Friday, June 18, 7:30 PM Tickets $40 to $75; preshow Meet & Greet available separately

