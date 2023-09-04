WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You sew will not want to miss the over-200 handmade quilts that will be on display at this year’s Quilting in the Falls at the MPEC.

The annual quilting event will fall on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Red River Quilters’ Guild member Amanda Gartman.

This year’s Quilting in the Falls promises an abundance of beautifully made quilts, which can take anywhere from three days to three years to craft, with proceeds directly benefitting charities in the area.

Attendees can also shop from multiple vendors of quilt-making supplies, from scissor-sharpeners to the highest quality seam rippers.

Participants can admire the beautifully handmade quilts for $7 per person, or $6 for seniors, military members and students. Children under 12 can access the event for free.

Gartman said that each year, the variety of quilts can range in style from traditional to modern to artistic.

While she said the quilts seem to improve every year, Gartman said she is looking forward to seeing how the quilts incorporate appliqué styles, an ornamental type of needlework not commonly seen at Quilting in the Falls.

For more information on Quilting in the Falls, visit the Red River’s Quilting Guild’s website.