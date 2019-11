Event name: Classical tales with the wichita falls symphony orchestra

Military appreciation night!Date: 11-16-19Place: Memorial auditoriumTime: 7:30 p.m. concert begins, pre-concert talk with the maestro at 6:45 p.m.Cost: $10.00 for students, $45.00 for adults. Discounted tickets are available for military personnel by contacting the WFSO office.