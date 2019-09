Humane Society of Wichita County is hosting “Raise the Woof”.

The purpose of the Humane Society is to improve the lives of companion animals.

They are not affiliated with any national organization, with the city or the county. It’s all community dollars that come in and help.

The facilities are in bad shape and are in need of some help.

A brand new adoption center is in the works, but they need your help.

