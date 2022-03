WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red River Beer and Wine Festival is just a few days away and Carney Porter spoke with Sharron Davis to get more details about this years event.

The festival will be taking place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the JS Bridwell Ag Center.

If you would like to buy tickets online ahead of time, pre-sale tickets cost $30 per person and tickets at the door are $35 per person.

For more information of to buy tickets you can head over to their website!