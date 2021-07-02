Red River Harley Davidson cookout to benefit polycystic kidney disease

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local motorcycle dealership is doing its part to give back to the community by aiding in the fight against polycystic kidney disease.

Red River Harley Davidson, located at 4514 Northwest Highway in Wichita Falls, is hosting a cookout to benefit the PKD foundation.

The cookout will take place Saturday, July 3, 2021 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Come and grab a burger, hot dog, drinks, chips and all the fixings and donate for this cause.

100% of donations received at the cookout will go directly to the PKD foundation.