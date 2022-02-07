WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cynthia Brock, Director of Business Development and Red River Hospital sits down to talk about Seasonal Affective Disorder also known as “the winter blues”.

Not only did Brock discuss the symptoms of S.A.D., but she also gave a list of things that can help.

Brock suggested talking with your doctor, letting the sunshine in, sticking with a schedule, and getting outside or taking part in excercise.

Symptoms of S.A.D. include sleeping too much, low energy, changes in appetite, weight gain, and loss of interest in activities.

To contact Red River Hospital, you can give them a call at (844) 814-7902.